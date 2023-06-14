Ram Charan-Upasana Wedding Anniversary: Cutest Photos Of Tollywood's Power-Couple

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
Tollywood's power-couple, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, clocked 11 years of marriage on June 14, 2023
The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 14, 2012, and they have been going strong ever since
Ram Charan and Upasana often share mushy and loved-up photos with each other on social media
Their social media PDA is unmissable and fans cannot help but gush about the cute couple
Ram has always stated that Upasana has been a very supportive wife
Upasana, on the other hand, calls Ram the wind beneath her wings
Ram Charan and Upasana have stood by each other through thick and thin, highs and lows
The couple is now expecting their first child together
Upasana was even seen accompanying Ram at the Oscars 2023 where his film 'RRR' won the award for the Best Original Song
Ram Charan and Upasana's relationship makes us believe that true love does stand the test of time
