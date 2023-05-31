Ram Charan spreads warmth and cheer as the RRR actor greets paps at Mumbai airport: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

Always warm and gracious towards the paparazzi in Mumbai, RRR actor Ram Charan was spotted at the Kalina airport on Wednesday afternoon. More pics ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Flaunting his billion-dollar charming smile, the actor humbly greeted the media outside the airport, as he was in the city owing to work commitments

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Keeping it semi-formal, the actor was seen in an army-green textured shirt with denims and sunglasses. We love the laidback look

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actor became a global sensation following the mammoth success of RRR

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Currently, he is shooting for director S.Shankar's 'Game Changer'

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. This will be their second film together after the 2019 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'

Photos by Varinder Chawla

On the personal front, the actor is also gearing up for fatherhood as he welcome his first child with wife Upasana, later this year

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Charan has also announced his first venture as a producer under his banner V Mega Pictures. Titled 'The India House', the film will star Nikhil Siddharth and Anupam Kher in lead roles



