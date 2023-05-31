Ram Charan spreads warmth and cheer as the RRR actor greets paps at Mumbai airport: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Always warm and gracious towards the paparazzi in Mumbai, RRR actor Ram Charan was spotted at the Kalina airport on Wednesday afternoon. More pics ahead
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Flaunting his billion-dollar charming smile, the actor humbly greeted the media outside the airport, as he was in the city owing to work commitments
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Keeping it semi-formal, the actor was seen in an army-green textured shirt with denims and sunglasses. We love the laidback look
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actor became a global sensation following the mammoth success of RRR
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Currently, he is shooting for director S.Shankar's 'Game Changer'
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The film also stars Kiara Advani in the lead. This will be their second film together after the 2019 film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'
Photos by Varinder Chawla
On the personal front, the actor is also gearing up for fatherhood as he welcome his first child with wife Upasana, later this year
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Charan has also announced his first venture as a producer under his banner V Mega Pictures. Titled 'The India House', the film will star Nikhil Siddharth and Anupam Kher in lead roles
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!