Inside Ram Charan's ₹38 crore luxurious Hyderabad home: From gym to special puja room

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 28, 2023

Telugu superstar Ram Charan lives in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills with his family

His home is classy and distinctive with modern comforts and amenities

The actor often shares pictures and videos on social media, giving a glimpse of his plush abode

His house is built amidst an attractive lush green garden

According to a report in Architectural Designs, Ram Charan has opted for white finishings

The rooms are quite spacious

Reportedly, the house also has a gym packed with all the modern equipment

The home gym has wooden flooring, lush greenery and large windows

The kitchen also has white furniture and white marbles

An area in the house is dedicated to a small temple. It is decorated with fresh flowers and garlands

Their work from home space has soft furnishings, such as curtains in light and bright colours

The home is beautifully decorated with indoor plants

The space reeks of vibrant energy, soaked in plenty of joyful daylight

