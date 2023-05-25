Inside Sunny Leone's ₹16 crore 3BHK Mumbai home: From swimming pool to spacious balcony

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Actress Sunny Leone moved in with her husband Daniel Weber and kids to their new Mumbai home in October 2021
Sunny reportedly lives on the 12th floor of an Andheri high-rise. It has three lavish bedrooms
Sunny often shares pictures and videos on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her apartment
The abode has black and white floor and interiors
There are huge mirrors on one of the walls
The living room is spacious with white and grey furniture and wood-furnished floor
The interior of her bedroom is ruled by white color and a tinge of other pastel colours
The living room and bedroom reportedly have huge windows that offer a stunning view
The terrace flat gives a stunning view of Mumbai's skyline
Sunny and Daniel have reportedly paid a whopping Rs 16 crore for this luxurious property
Sunny often shares pictures from her spacious balcony. It looks like it is her favourite spot for photos
There's also an egg swing in her balcony
Sunny had once shared a picture of swimming pool and said, "Feeling blessed to have a piece of heaven right in our home"
Sunny abode is a perfect combination of classy and serene
