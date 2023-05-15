Inside Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's 4BHK Mumbai home: From spacious living room to puja room

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif live in an 8-storeyed property located in Juhu’s elite locality Chandrabai Nagar
Vicky and Katrina often share stunning pictures on Instagram, giving glimpses of their beautiful home
Vicky and Katrina moved in together after tying the knot in December 2021
Their rented 4BHK apartment is reportedly on the eighth floor and is spread across 5000 sq ft
The balcony offers a lovely view of the Arabian Sea
One of the walls has a brick-like texture and the room is decorated with bulb ceiling lights
The couple has opted for minimal interiors
Their house features comfy chairs and sofas, wooden architecture, house plants and off-white walls
Vicky and Katrina's flat reportedly features a spacious living room, a separated dining area, matt finished bedrooms, puja room, two balconies, six washrooms, two servant rooms and big decks in all bedrooms
One of the most attractive corners of Katrina and Vicky's house is the all green natural corner set up with a pair of bamboo chairs
Katrina calls it the 'cosy' area
Their living room has a huge window and off-white curtains
The balcony also gives a stunning view of Mumbai's skyline
