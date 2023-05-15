Inside Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's 4BHK Mumbai home: From spacious living room to puja room

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif live in an 8-storeyed property located in Juhu’s elite locality Chandrabai Nagar

Vicky and Katrina often share stunning pictures on Instagram, giving glimpses of their beautiful home

Vicky and Katrina moved in together after tying the knot in December 2021

Their rented 4BHK apartment is reportedly on the eighth floor and is spread across 5000 sq ft

The balcony offers a lovely view of the Arabian Sea

One of the walls has a brick-like texture and the room is decorated with bulb ceiling lights

The couple has opted for minimal interiors

Their house features comfy chairs and sofas, wooden architecture, house plants and off-white walls

Vicky and Katrina's flat reportedly features a spacious living room, a separated dining area, matt finished bedrooms, puja room, two balconies, six washrooms, two servant rooms and big decks in all bedrooms

One of the most attractive corners of Katrina and Vicky's house is the all green natural corner set up with a pair of bamboo chairs

Katrina calls it the 'cosy' area

Their living room has a huge window and off-white curtains

The balcony also gives a stunning view of Mumbai's skyline

