Video: Ram Charan Fans Cut Cake, Fly Balloons Outside Hyderabad Hospital To Celebrate Birth Of Baby Girl

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child in the early hours of Monday, June 20. Upasana gave birth to their daughter at the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, and the arrival of their child is nothing short of a festival for fans of the couple.

Soon after the birth of the baby girl was announced, fans were seen gathering outside the hospital to shower their love and blessings on the new parents and their firstborn.

Ram Charan and Upasana are yet to issue an official statement, but a message from the hospital authorities confirmed that both the mother and the child were doing well.

Read Also Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Blessed With Baby Girl

Ram Charan's fans celebrate outside hospital

Several videos of celebrations outside the Hyderabad hospital have gone viral on the internet, and in one of them, a group of people can be seen gathered outside the hospital gates with balloons and cake.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They screamed their love for Ram Charan and Upasana, and now their daughter, at the top of their voices, and also flew a bunch of red balloons over the hospital.

Not just that, but they were also seen cutting a huge cake with "Congratulations" written on it, and feeding it to one another, to celebrate the arrival of the little princess.

Ram Charan-Upasana's first child

Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot in 2012 in the presence of their friends and family members, and recently, they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

Upasana had earlier shared that the decision to not have a baby early in their marriage was taken by both her and Ram, and that their families too were quite supportive and respectful of their decision.

Not just that, but Upasana recently shared that in light of their daughter's birth, the power-couple has decided to move back to Chiranjeevi's house, as they want their child to have her grandparents around her.