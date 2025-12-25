Top Picks: Heartwarming Movies To Celebrate The Christmas Spirit; Take A Look!

By: Sunanda Singh | December 25, 2025
Christmas is the perfect time to gather with family and enjoy heartwarming movies. On this special day, we have compiled a bunch of heartwarming films for you, listed in the following slides.
Home Alone is about an 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind during Christmas vacation.
Miracle on 34th Street is a Christmas comedy-drama film that revolves around a department store Santa, Kris Kringle, who claims to be the real Santa.
The Holdovers follows Paul Giamatti, a grumpy history teacher at a famous boarding school who is compelled to remain on campus throughout the Christmas break to look out for the few students.
Merry Christmas is a crime thriller that follows two strangers who meet on a fateful Christmas Eve. However, what happens when they find a dead body in their home and their romance becomes a nightmare?
Hot Frosty is a romantic comedy that follows a widow, Kathy, whose dull life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters a snowman and finds love. Later, she discovers that the snowman has transformed into a charming real-life man named Jack.
The Polar Express tells the story of a young boy who doubts Santa's existence. What happens when he embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find the true spirit of Christmas and rediscover his belief in Santa?
