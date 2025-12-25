Andhra King Taluka On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About Action-Comedy Film

Andhra King Taluka On OTT |

Andhra King Taluka is an action comedy film starring Ram Pothineni as Sagar, Upendra as Surya Kumar, and Bhagyashri Borse as Mahalakshmi, among others. The film hit theatres on November 27, 2025, and received positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the movie's storyline. It is now premiering on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the announcement of the film on X and captioned, "Watch Andhra King Taluka, now on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam."

Andhra King Taluka: Theme

Andhra King Taluka is a Tamil language film which is written and directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, who is known for making romantic comedy films, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. The movie received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics, praising the storyline and Anushka Shetty's performance. Andhra King Taluka explores themes of intense fan devotion, how cinema shapes identity, the power of art to inspire real life, coming-of-age journeys, and finding inner strength through idolising a star.

What is Andhra King Taluka all about?

Andhra King Taluka delves into the profound, emotional connection between a waning film star, Surya (the Andhra King), and his passionate admirer, Sagar, set in 2002; as Surya's career reaches its lowest point, Sagar's unwavering dedication drives him to secretly supply the three crores required for Surya's 100th film, igniting a journey that examines loyalty, the essence of fandom, and the indistinct boundaries between a star's existence and his fans' aspirations, all amidst local politics and a developing romance.

Cast and characters

The film features Ram Pothineni as Sagar, Bhagyashri Borse as Mahalakshmi, Upendra as Surya Kumar, Sindhu Tolani as Surya's wife, Rahul Ramakrishna as Eshwar, Rao Ramesh as Simhadri, Tulasi as Sagar's mother, Rajeev Kanakala as Surya's Manager, Posani Krishna Murali as Minister, and Harsha Vardhan as College Principal, among others. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. Siddhartha Nuni and George C. Williams has done the cinematography of the film.