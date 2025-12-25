'I Have Lost A Small Part Of Myself': Jamie Lever Announces A Break; Is It Because Of Social Media Backlash For Trolling Tanya Mittal?

Jamie Lever / Tanya Mittal |

Comedian Jamie Lever's videos on Instagram surely make us laugh out loud. But, a few days ago, one of her videos, in which she mimicked Tanya Mittal, received backlash, as netizens felt that Jamie is body shaming the Bigg Boss 19 contestant. Now, on Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to announce that she is taking a break for now.

Jamie shared a note, which read, "Those who truly know me know how deeply I love my work and how honestly I do it. I'm grateful to God for the gift of bringing joy to others and forever thankful for the love I've received over the years. I've learned on this journey that not everyone will cheer for you or laugh with you. Recent events have made me feel like I've lost a small part of myself-this comes from reflection, not anger (sic)."

She further wrote, "I love what I do and will always entertain. For now, I'm taking some time to rest and reset. See you next year. Thank you for the love, prayers, and support- always (sic)."

Fans React To Jamie Lever's Post

Reacting to Jamie's post, a fan commented, "U are just limited edition ❤️ its the courage that counts👍Rulana sabko ata hai.. but understanding ur audience and making someone laugh effectively is all it takes… ❤️❤️ love you.. always (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Keep rocking jamie @its_jamielever u are a rockstar these phases will also pass love and light always merry Christmas (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Always supported you but didn’t like how you bullied tanya (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Jamie Lever-Tanya Mittal Video

Earlier this month, Jamie had shared a video in which she mimicked Tanya Mittal. For the video, she received a lot of criticism. She captioned the video as, "One of a kind toh hai! Tanya (sic)."

After the video was released, Tanya's fans started slamming Jamie for body shaming her.