Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Blessed With Baby Girl

South superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have now become proud parents to a baby girl. The 'RRR' star welcomed their firstborn in the early hours of June 20, Tuesday, after 11 years of marriage.

Ram Charan and Upasana are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the south film industry. They tied the knot in 2012 and recently celebrated 11 years of marital bliss.

Upasana had recently shared that it was her and Ram Charan's choice to welcome their first child 11 years after their marriage.

Ram Charan, Upasana welcome baby girl

According to a statement released by the hospital, Upasana gave birth to their baby girl in the wee hours of Tuesday.

"Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on the 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Both the baby and mother are doing well," the statement read.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday morning to welcome the new addition to their family.