Champion X (Twitter) Review: 'Superb Movie', 'Decent Watch'; Roshan Meka Starrer Impresses Netizens

Champion X Review | Instagram

Roshan Meka and Anaswara Rajan starrer Telugu film Champion has hit the big screens today (December 25, 2025). Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Champion is a good movie with many turns & twists👌 1st half songs & BGM bagunnay Interval fight aithe kekaa 🔥 2nd half konchem emotional ga velthadhi andaru connect avtharu & also oka SPECIAL SURPRISE CAMEO (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Superb movie 3.5/5 ❤❤❤ Roshan Good at his role 👍 Music is excellent 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Beautiful performance by Anaswara Rajan as Tallapudi Chandrakala (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Good 1st half followed by decent 2nd half top notch production values from @VyjayanthiFilms excellent screen presence #Roashan 💥💥💥 Overall a decent watch (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#champion 1st half is ok with very good interval, personally loved the 2nd half, the characters of byranpally village are well emoted ,the action choreography is top notch, #RoshanMeka acting is very matured and has very good screenpresence, It's worth a theatre watch, go for it — Sree Ram E (@sriram4films) December 25, 2025

Champion Box Office Collection Day 1

Champion is expected to take a slow start at the box office. It might collect around Rs. 3-5 crore on its first day. If the evening and night shows get better footfalls, then the collection can be more than Rs. 5 crore.

Champion Budget

According to some reports, Champion is made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore. So, the film surely needs to show a good jump at the box office over the weekend. As the word of mouth is good, let's see if Champion will grow at the box office or not.

Roshan Meka's Comeback

Roshan made his debut with the 2016 release Nirmala Convent. He was later seen in Pelli SandaD (2021), which had done well at the box office. Now, after four years, he has made his big screen comeback with Champion.

Everyone is waiting to know whether Roshan will be able to carry a Rs. 45 crore budget film on his shoulders or not. For the uninitiated, he is the son of veteran actors Srikanth and Ooha.