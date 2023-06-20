 Chiranjeevi REVEALS Ram Charan-Upasana’s Baby Girl Was Born At ‘Auspicious’ Time: ‘Her Birth On A Tuesday Is Remarkable’
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
Elated at the birth of his granddaughter, megastar K Chiranjeevi said that the entire family is happy to welcome the newborn on Tuesday, their favourite day of the week.

He was talking to media persons after visiting Apollo Hospital, where his daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela had a baby girl in the early hours of Tuesday.

This is the first child of Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and Upasana, who got married 11 years ago.

Chiranjeevi reveals time of Ram Charan-Upasana's baby's birth

"The baby girl was born at 1:49 a.m. on Tuesday. Elders are saying that it is a very auspicious time. We are all very happy. We are already seeing the positive impact. Charan's success and achievements and Varun Tej's engagement, everything is going well in our family. We are overjoyed," he said.

Actor Varun Tej is son of Nagendra Babu, brother of Chiranjeevi.

When asked about Tuesday sentiment, the megastar said: "Tuesday is an auspicious day for Anjaneya Swamy. Our family is a follower of Anjaneya Swamy and we believe that receiving the blessing in the form of a baby girl on Tuesday is really remarkable."

Chiranjeevi said that the occasion holds immense significance for the family as "we had been wishing for Ram Charan and Upasana to become parents for many years."

Upasana's pregnancy journey

It was in December 2022 that Ram Charan and Upasana announced their impending parenthood.

In February, she confirmed that their first child would be born in India, despite speculations that they could be considering having the child in the United States.

During U.S. television show 'Good Morning America', Ram Charan had requested consultation with Dr Jennifer Ashton. This led to speculations that the couple could welcome their child there.

However, Upasana refuted the rumours and revealed that she will give birth to her kid in India. She stated that she would deliver her baby at the Apollo Hospitals, where she is Vice Chairperson of CSR.

'Chose to have child when I was emotionally prepared': Upasana

Upasana is daughter of Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals.

"I am proud to embrace motherhood for all the right reasons. I did not do it to conform to society's expectations or to fit. My decision to become a mother was not driven by a desire to carry on a legacy or to strengthen my marriage," Upasana had written on Instagram on Mother's Day.

"I chose to have a child when I was emotionally prepared to give unconditional love and care that my child deserves for his/her overall well-being," she added.

Meanwhile, actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha visited Apollo Hospital and congratulated Ram Charan and Upasana.

Allu Arjun is a cousin of Ram Charan.

