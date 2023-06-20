'Tathayya' Chiranjeevi Welcomes 'Mega Princess' As Ram Charan, Upasana Become Proud Parents To Baby Girl

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, the father of 'RRR' star Ram Charan, is on cloud 9 with the arrival of Ram and Upasana's baby girl.

On Tuesday, the megastar, who earlier visited Ram, Upasana and the baby girl in the early morning hours at the hospital, took to his Twitter to share his joy and send blessings to the baby girl and proud parents.

He tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess. You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

The baby arrived on June 20 in the early hours of the morning at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

The birth was announced by Apollo Hospital through a medical bulletin.

Both the baby and mother are doing well. Ram Charan's father Chiranjeevi and the family visited the couple in the early hours of Tuesday.

Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha were among the first to reach the hospital and congratulate the couple.

Actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana. "Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness," he wrote.

Ram and Upasana have been married for 11 years and are absolutely elated with the arrival of their first baby.

Meanwhile, on the work front Ram would be seen in the upcoming movie tentatively titled 'RC 15' which is set to release next year.