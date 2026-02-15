 Rajpal Yadav's Wife Radha Yadav Clarifies Actor Is NOT Out Of Tihar Jail, Says Can't Reveal Names Of Celebs Who Helped Financially
Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha Yadav, addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his legal troubles and his current stay at Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque-bounce case. Amid several rumours doing the rounds, she has now clarified that he remains in custody and is awaiting his next court hearing.

In a recent interaction with Bombay Times, Radha dismissed reports claiming that the actor had already been released. The rumours had gained momentum after an old video of Rajpal thanking Salman Khan resurfaced online, leading to speculation that he had secured relief.

article-image

Setting the record straight, she said, “As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16).”

When asked about his condition, Radha briefly shared an update on his well-being. “He is okay, from what I understand,” she added.

She also spoke about the emotional backing the family has received during this difficult period. According to her, they have been standing strong together. “Our whole family is together at this time. We are grateful for the support and love he is receiving from his fans and the film fraternity,” she said, expressing gratitude for the concern shown by colleagues and admirers alike.

There have also been reports suggesting that actors such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn stepped in to clear Rajpal’s financial dues. However, Radha refrained from confirming any specific names. “I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I'm not able to divulge names and figures at this stage,” she said cautiously.

Ending on a hopeful note, Radha expressed confidence that the matter would soon be resolved. “We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That's all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter.”

The actor has been embroiled in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. His legal troubles stem from a loan of Rs 5 crore taken in 2010 to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. After the film failed at the box office, repayment issues led to a prolonged court battle. The outstanding amount, including interest, rose to nearly Rs 9 crore.

article-image

Although he has deposited Rs 75 lakh so far, the court observed that a substantial portion remains unpaid, leading to his recent surrender.

