Cooking Up A Storm With Sushma Seth: 'Rise Early, Eat Mindfully, Avoid Stress — Calm And Discipline Are My Real Fitness Secrets'

Theatre stalwart, Sushma Seth, made her big screen debut with the Shyam Benegal-directed period film, Junoon. Suitably impressed, Benegal cast her in an important role in Kalyug (1981). Her formidable presence as Badi Maa, the wife of Raja Thakur (Shammi Kapoor), in Prem Rog (1982) ensured that she stood out amongst the impressive ensemble cast. The 90-year-old Sushma Seth epitomises elegance and sophistication. What role has her diet and fitness regimen played in her well-being?

My dietary preference: I became a vegetarian 50 years ago, so no eggs, no meat, no poultry.

The first thing I have when I wake up: A glass of warm water.

For breakfast I have: Papaya, blueberries, a mix of all the nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews), seeds (pumpkin, chia, musk melon and watermelon), and half a cup of warm milk with honey.

My lunch comprises: Salad, curd, dal, vegetables, paneer and one chapati.

Around 5 pm: I have a glass of sweet lemon water.

For dinner: I have a vegetable soup, one whole wheat toast, an avocado or mixed boiled vegetables, and definitely a dessert.

My favourite desserts are: Cheesecake, puddings, halwas and mithais.

My fitness regimen: I wake up at 4 am. I do dhyan and meditation from 5 am to 6.30 am, and thereafter pranayama and yogasanas from 7 am to 8 am. I also go for a 30-minute walk.

My favourite cuisines: Indian, Italian, Thai, baked vegetables with cheese sauce.

The foods I avoid: White bread, potatoes and raw onions.

My culinary abilities: As a student in the USA, I cooked chicken curry and puris for my American friends when I visited their homes during vacations. They were intrigued with the puris puffing up and loved the Indian meal. Now, I do not cook at all.

The favourite cooks in my family: I stay in Delhi, Pune and Kolkata with my children. My son Kavi’s wife, Geetika, is the best cook! She makes me feast on bakes, salads, pies and cakes. My granddaughters, Tarika, Nainika and Ananya, are also great cooks. While my daughter Priya can cook, my son-in-law Vikram is a super cook of non-vegetarian Mughlai dishes. My daughter Divya and I appreciate that we are indulged with what are our favourite vegetarian foods. Divya makes my morning tea with ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, turmeric, and serves it in an earthenware mug – lovely! Since none of the kitchens are my domain, I don’t offer to cook or demand. They all know my favourite foods and pamper me.

The best meal I have had with Divya: I love a smorgasbord of beetroot, lettuce, cucumber, carrots, avocado, black olives, with assorted rich dressings. Divya and I share this for dinner – a healthy, sparse main meal followed by a sumptuous, calorie-laden dessert.

My childhood memories of food: Dinners and Sunday lunches in a joint family. The table of 12–14 elders and we 6–8 children revelled in the joy and laughter. Fun was primary, food was secondary. Preparations for Holi and Diwali were collective cooking experiences enjoyed by all the ladies of the house and us kids.

Food-related memories when shooting: My first film, Junoon, was shot near Lucknow in Malihabad, and producers Shashi and Jennifer Kapoor were superb hosts. We were pampered with superb cuisine and care. During Prem Rog’s shooting, Shri Raj Kapoor and Krishnaji indulged us with heartwarming hospitality.

Tip on healthy eating: Rise early, avoid alcohol, cigarettes, drugs and stress. Tackle problems with calm and positivity. I’ve inherited my genes from my mother — skin texture and colour and calm. I prefer silence in response to arguments and agitation.

For my children’s birthday parties, I would: Bake cakes or make puddings. The children’s favourite was a trifle pudding with seasonal fruit — strawberries, mangoes, peaches or cherries. I’m sharing the recipe.

Recipe of Trifle Pudding

Ingredients for the sponge cake:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

A pinch of salt

1/2 cup oil

1 cup fresh yoghurt

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 teaspoon vanilla essence

2–3 tablespoons milk

Sufficient sugar/fruit syrup (to moisten the cake)

Method to bake the cake:

In a large bowl, whisk sugar, yoghurt and vanilla essence. Whisk well till the sugar dissolves. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, 2 to 3 tablespoons milk and whisk well. Lastly, add oil and salt. Mix gently till all the ingredients have combined well. Grease an 8-inch cake tin and gently pour the cake batter into it. Preheat the oven for a few minutes and bake the cake at 340 degrees F for 25 minutes or till done. Cool the cake completely before inverting it on a plate. Gently slice the cake from the centre into two rounds. Place one on a serving platter. Evenly moisten it with some sugar/fruit syrup.

Ingredients for the custard:

1 litre milk

5 tablespoons vanilla custard powder

3 tablespoons sugar (or as per taste)

1/4 cup cold milk

Method to make the custard:

In a heavy-bottomed vessel, boil the milk. After a boil, simmer and continue to boil for a few more minutes on a low to medium flame. Add sugar and boil till the sugar dissolves. Dissolve the custard powder in cold milk and gently add to the milk, stirring till the milk thickens evenly without any lumps and is of a pouring consistency.

Other ingredients:

Fruits — strawberries/mangoes/peaches

1 cup fresh cream

2 tablespoons castor sugar (or as required)

To assemble the trifle:

Peel and cut the fruit of your choice — mangoes, peaches or strawberries — into small pieces. Leave aside some fruit to decorate the pudding. Whisk the fresh cream well, gradually adding the castor sugar till soft peaks form. Keep aside in the fridge. Place the moistened portion of the sponge cake in a serving dish. Place a generous amount of fruit pieces on it and evenly pour some custard sauce over them. Place the other portion of the sponge cake. Cover it with some custard sauce. Place the chopped fruit on top and decorate with cream. Cool and serve.