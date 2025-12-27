 Cooking Up A Storm With Gaurav Gera: Follows Grandfather's Advice, 'Jitni Bhookh Hai, Uss Se Aadhi Roti Kum Khao'
Cooking Up A Storm With Gaurav Gera: Follows Grandfather's Advice, 'Jitni Bhookh Hai, Uss Se Aadhi Roti Kum Khao'

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook

Anita Raheja Updated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Gaurav Gera |

Known for his comic roles in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Chutki, Gaurav Gera has won rave reviews for his non-comic performance as the spy Mohammad Aalam in the recently released Dhurandhar. He is a picture of restraint. Gaurav exhibits equal control in his diet too. He follows his grandfather’s advice: Jitni bhookh hai, uss se aadhi roti kum khao.

My dietary preference: I am a vegetarian, who rarely eats eggs too. I have to make a conscious effort to remember to have an egg.

The first thing I have when I wake up is: Water. Later, I have a light breakfast.

My body tells me that: Capsicum doesn’t suit me. Eggs also I can’t have more than one in a day.

Foods I consciously have: I eat lots of fruits, green vegetables, salads and sprouts.

I am trying: To turn vegan... but I haven’t still succeeded entirely. I have started using oat milk in my coffee and it tastes good and I feel much better also... I am realising a lot about my body.

Foods I consciously avoid: I eat everything, be it ghee or butter, but in moderation. I keep a check on my oil intake. I definitely avoid deep-fried food. Even while eating out, I try to find another option on the menu instead of fried.

My favourite cuisines: I love South Indian food a lot. I can have idli, dosas and sambhar for every meal.

My favourite food as a child: Everything that my mom made. She is a great cook and I love the parathas she prepares — whether of gobi, mooli or aloo. In winters, parathas are the best thing to start your day with.

My culinary abilities: I can call myself a good cook. I cook chole rice, idli, dosa and sambhar well. I cook with a lot of passion; I don’t find it cumbersome. That’s the beauty of cooking — you can choose to do taam-jaam or you can keep it simple, depending on the time you have.

I learned cooking: When I came to Mumbai first. I didn’t know how to cook, but I started acutely missing my home food, so gradually I started learning to cook. I feel everyone, whether a girl or a boy, should be able to cook.

My favourite desserts: Dark chocolate is my favourite. In Indian sweets, I love kheer and halwa. Actually, jalebi is my favourite, so although it is deep-fried, I have it occasionally.

My favourite dish: I love aloo puri, but since puris are deep-fried, I feel guilty after having them. When I do indulge, then I skip the next meal and have green tea.

In winter: I enjoy having the hot mungphalli which you get on the roadside in Delhi, especially when the weather cools. I love that with a little salt.

Food on the sets of Dhurandhar: We shot a lot in Thailand, so there would be a separate counter laid out for Indian food. We would all sit together and enjoy because the catering was really very good.

Being vegetarian in Thailand: Bangkok is very India-friendly. There were five to six really good Indian restaurants close to where we were staying. Apart from that, I found vegetarian options in their street food too — you just have to specify what you want.

Thai food is: A cuisine that I just love. When I was not shooting, I would go out and have Thai food. In Thai food, I simply love the mango sticky rice; it’s mind-blowing. I found that they sell imli ka paani or tamarind juice kept in big pots. One day, I had a big glass of it, which led to burping, but it was tasty. I should have opted for a small glass.

I make very good dahi wali aloo tamatar ki sabzi, which is my favourite. It’s my mom’s recipe, which I try to make exactly the way she makes it.

Representative Image

Representative Image |

Recipe of Dahi Wali Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi

Ingredients:

4 boiled potatoes (cut into cubes or slightly mashed)

A few boiled soya chunks (optional)

3 tomatoes (made into a puree)

4 to 5 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon asafoetida powder

1-inch ginger (grated)

5 to 6 cloves garlic (crushed)

2 to 3 slit green chillies (or as per taste)

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder (or as per taste)

2 1/2 teaspoons coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala powder

A few fresh curry leaves

1/2 cup fresh curds (beaten)

Salt as per taste

Sufficient water to make a gravy

A handful of finely chopped coriander leaves (to garnish)

Method:

Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida powder. Once the cumin seeds splutter, add ginger, garlic and green chillies, and sauté on a low flame for a few seconds. Add the tomato purée and sauté for five minutes. Add the powdered spices and curry leaves, and continue to cook on a low flame till oil separates. Slowly add the beaten curds and stir continuously to avoid curdling. Add the potatoes, soya chunks and salt, and sauté on a low flame for a few minutes, mixing well with the spices. Add sufficient water. Cook until the curry thickens slightly. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with puri.

