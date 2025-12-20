How I Met My Partner: Sandeep Baswana Says, 'We Lived Together For 23 Years And Didn't Even Realise It'

Sandeep Baswana and Ashlesha |

Sandeep Baswana met Ashlesha on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002. After 23 years, they finally decided to tie the knot in 2025. They were invited to Chandrodya temple, Vrindavan and were overwhelmed by the feeling of love for Radha-Krishna. Ashlesha probably saw this as a sign from God and suggested that they get married in Vrindavan. Sandeep, who is as much a devotee of Krishna as Ashlesha, gladly agreed. It was as if the Gods had ordained it.

Q. How did you meet Ashlesha?

A. I met Ashlesha on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which she played my brother’s wife. Later, she played my love interest on my show Kammal. The show had a triangle between Kirti Kelkar, Ashlesha, and me so we spent a lot of time together.

Q. What was your initial reaction when you saw Ashlesha?

A. My initial reaction to Ashlesha was that she did not know anything about acting (laughs). She had come with her mother, so I also knew that she was young, 18–19 years old. My initial reaction was not a very good one — she would take a lot of time to remember the lines and needed several takes, which was irritating. But I also knew she was new to the business.

Q. Who played Cupid?

A. Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji production house, because of which we did two shows. We were on their sets for almost two years. We were spending almost 15–16 hours together every day, so we had no choice but to get along.

Q. Which qualities of hers attracted you?

A. She was a loner, and so was I. She would sit in one corner just listening to music on her Walkman, not talking to anybody. Or I would see her just looking up at the sky. She was not trying to crack jokes or have silly conversations to uplift her mood; she was happy with herself. I found that really attractive about her. I would mix with people, but internally I too would not find solace in anybody’s company.

Q. So how did you’ll hit it off?

A. I would talk to her, and she would simply respond without showing extra interest. But I took the initiative to keep talking to her.

Q. Who took the initiative to fix a date?

A. There was no time to fix a date — everything happened so organically. We would probably share a meal sometimes on the sets in the make-up room. At times, we were so tired after shooting for 20 hours that we saw each other in a very bad condition. We have seen each other with runny noses and dripping kajal. We were meeting every day — going for movies and dinners. We had become girlfriend-boyfriend by then, but we didn’t realise it. One day, she came home to watch a film, and I think after a couple of months we realised that she had not gone to her own flat since then, except to bring some stuff. So the live-in happened by chance. Our shooting schedule was so hectic that we didn’t even notice it till her sister asked, ‘Are you guys living in?’

Q. Who said “I love you” first?

A. I think that happened after living in for 3–4 years. We said “I love you” when we meant it.

Q. Who proposed marriage after two decades of togetherness?

A. After living in for 23 years, one day I asked her, ‘We have been together for such a long time. Would you like to marry me?’ She casually replied, ‘I don’t mind.’

Q. Do you feel any different after marriage?

A. I am just happy that she is around me all the time, bringing me so much joy. She was and is my soulmate.

Q. Did you two marry for societal acceptance?

A. I don’t care that much about society. But our parents are very happy that we are together legally.

Q. Did you guys contribute equally to the household when you were living together?

A. When you are in love, it doesn’t matter who picks up the bill. You want to give each other comfort.

Love for me is: Friendship.