Jr. NTR's Net Worth is ₹450 Crores - Check out his most expensive buys, so far

One of India's most popular and mass superstars, Jr. NTR started out as a child artiste in his grandfather and matinee idol Sr. NTR's productions and then made his debut in the 2001 film 'Student No. 1'. Since then, there has been no looking back and two decades later, NTR is a formidable global face of Indian cinema. One of the highest paid Indian stars, here's taking a look at his rich and lavish lifestyle