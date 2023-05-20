Jr. NTR's Net Worth is ₹450 Crores - Check out his most expensive buys, so far

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
One of India's most popular and mass superstars, Jr. NTR started out as a child artiste in his grandfather and matinee idol Sr. NTR's productions and then made his debut in the 2001 film 'Student No. 1'. Since then, there has been no looking back and two decades later, NTR is a formidable global face of Indian cinema. One of the highest paid Indian stars, here's taking a look at his rich and lavish lifestyle
The Man of Masses, his net worth stands at ₹450 crores and he is considered as the highest paid Indian star
He owns a private jet worth ₹80 crore
His luxury mansion is worth ₹25 crores
He has a fetish for watches. His most expensive buys include a Richard Mille watch for ₹4 crores and Patek Phillipe worth ₹2.5 crores
He is the first Indian to own the Lamborghini Urus worth ₹5 crores
His other expensive cars include the Range Rover worth ₹2 crores, a BMW worth ₹2 crores, a Porsche worth ₹1 crore and a Mercedes-Benz worth ₹1 crore
The handsome actor turned 40 on May 20 and will be next seen in filmmaker Koratala Siva's 'Devara'
