 Jr. NTR pens heartfelt note thanking fans for overwhelming response to Devara first look
The first look and the title of NTR's 30th film was unveiled on a day before his 40th birthday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 09:01 PM IST
Truly hailed as the Man of Masses, Jr. NTR took to social media to thank his 'anchor, rock and pillar of support', his fans as he turned 40 on May 20.

Ahead of his birthday, the first look and the title of his 30th film was revealed on social media, amping up the excitement further for his fans who couldn't stop raving about his appearance in the poster.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the actor took to social media to share a note of gratitude towards his fans. The note read, "Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support.'

Every role I played and every story I've been a part of, has been for my fans!

My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion!

I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day!

I'd like to thank my friends, family, well-wishers and fellow film fraternity members for making this day, extra special!"

The actor captioned his post with 'Grateful' followed by a heart.

As soon as the 'RRR' actor shared the note, his post was abuzz with reactions and love from fans and industry colleagues alike.

His 'RRR' co-star Alia Bhatt, dropped a birthday wish in the comment section. She wrote 'Happiest bday!', followed by a few hearts.

THE DEVARA UPDATE, SO FAR

Following a grand muhurtham ceremony in Hyderabad, which saw prominent Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli do the mahurat clap, 'Devara' commenced shoot with Janhvi Kapoor roped in as the lead opposite Jr. NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will mark the actor's reunion with his 'Janatha Garage' filmmaker. Saif Ali Khan also joined the cast as the lead antagonist, marking his official foray into Telugu cinema. The film is slated for official release in cinemas on April 5, 2024. Composer Anirudh Ravichander will lend music for the film's soundtrack.

Following the unveiling of the first look-poster on Friday evening, fans showered love and praises by breaking the record of Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' first look-poster which had garnered more than 1.25 L likes on Twitter.

