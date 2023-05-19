Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film titled Devara, actor's FIRST look unveiled ahead of his birthday

The makers of Jr NTR's upcoming movie Devara officially unveiled the actor's first look from the film on his birthday eve on Friday. The actor will turn a year older on May 20.

Coming in as the best news for millions of his fans, the actor’s official look from the film was released on May 19. The look is intense and raw.

It looks like Jr NTR is on a mission in this action spectacle. With Devara, which means God, the actor is expected to set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

Fans REACT to first look poster

Soon after the makers officially announced the title of the movie and revealed Jr NTR's first look, fans flooded social media platforms with praises for the actor.

While some fans wished him in advance, others said that the first poster looks 'promising'.

The film is currently underway in Hyderabad and the makers of the film make it a point to share tiny sneak peaks about the film. A year back, the makers had dropped the film’s official motion poster which in no time went viral on the internet.

In the motion poster, Jr NTR was seen in a deadly avatar, wielding a sickle knife and an axe in the same.

Directed by filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film is expected to be a visual extravaganza with an exciting storyline. Devara also marks the reunion of Jr NTR and Janatha Garage director Kortala Siva.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The pan-India film is all set to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024.