Happy Birthday Jr. NTR: 10 Popular Dance Numbers Made Famous by the Actor before Naatu Naatu

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023
One of Telugu cinema's most loved superstars, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. better known as Jr. NTR, is one of India's most energetic and inspiring dancers. A skilled Kuchipudi dancer himself during his teens, the actor has made a distinctive mark as a formidable dance machine. On the ocassion of his 40th birthday, here's looking at Jr. NTR's ten famous dance songs, where his moves will leave your jaws dropped
Pandaga Chesko - Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013)
Kurrayeedu - Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013)
Garam Garam Chilaka - Rabhasa (2014)
Temper Title Track - Temper (2015)
Love Dhebba - Nannaku Prematho (2016)
Pakka Local - Janatha Garage (2016)
Apple Beauty - Janatha Garage (2016)
Swing Zara - Jai Luva Kusa (2017)
Tring Tring - Jai Luva Kusa (2017)
Reddy Ikkada Soodu - Aravindha Sametha (2018)
