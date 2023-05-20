Happy Birthday Jr. NTR: 10 Popular Dance Numbers Made Famous by the Actor before Naatu Naatu

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 20, 2023

One of Telugu cinema's most loved superstars, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. better known as Jr. NTR, is one of India's most energetic and inspiring dancers. A skilled Kuchipudi dancer himself during his teens, the actor has made a distinctive mark as a formidable dance machine. On the ocassion of his 40th birthday, here's looking at Jr. NTR's ten famous dance songs, where his moves will leave your jaws dropped

Pandaga Chesko - Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013)

Kurrayeedu - Ramayya Vasthavayya (2013)

Garam Garam Chilaka - Rabhasa (2014)

Temper Title Track - Temper (2015)

Love Dhebba - Nannaku Prematho (2016)

Pakka Local - Janatha Garage (2016)

Apple Beauty - Janatha Garage (2016)

Swing Zara - Jai Luva Kusa (2017)

Tring Tring - Jai Luva Kusa (2017)

Reddy Ikkada Soodu - Aravindha Sametha (2018)

Thanks For Reading!

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film titled Devara, actor's FIRST look unveiled ahead of his birthday
Find out More