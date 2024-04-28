Sahil Khan Arrest: Style Actor's 5 BIGGEST Controversies

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 28, 2024
Actor Sahil Khan was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur for his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case, days after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea.
Amid Sahil Khan's arrest, here is a look at the actor's biggest controversies.
Sahil Khan was said to have an affair with Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha Shroff in 2009, however, things took a turn, after she filed a legal case against him 2014.
In 2020, Sahil Khan alleged that he was looked down on by a superstar, hinting at Salman Khan. In a cryptic post, he wrote, "Very few people get this opportunity in life that after their very first film ‘Style’ they get a chance to get featured on the cover of India’s top film magazine that too with India’s top two superstars (Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan). However, one of these superstars felt very bad about it, despite me being a newbie, being his fan and being weak. He kept calling me for supporting characters in his movies, in television shows and finally got me thrown out of several movies.
Sahil Khan and six others were booked for allegedly maligning the image of a business rival Manish Gandhi. An officer from Amboli police station said that the group had started putting up obscene and hateful content against Gandhi's family members, including morphed, distorted images of his teenage son and daughter on social media.
In 2023, an FIR was filed against Sahil Khan for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old woman in the gym and uploading her defamatory posts on social media. According to the complainant, an Oshiwara resident, she quarreled with a woman at a gym over money in February 2023. The accused woman and Sahil abused the complainant and threatened her.
