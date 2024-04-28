Karisma Kapoor Carries ₹3.75 Lakh Black Leather Shoulder Bag At Mumbai Airport

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 28, 2024
On Sunday, April 28, Karisma Kapoor was seen at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Keeping her airport look comfy and casual, the actress wore Pallavi Swadi's white shirt and paired them with baggy denim jeans.
For shoes, Karisma opted for Toms alpargata casual shoes in navy blue, which is priced at ₹4,500.
But what grabbed our attention was her black shoulder bag that she carried at the airport.
The actress's bag leather bag was from Bottega Veneta and is priced at Rs 3,75,422, according to the official website.
The Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge actress wore a bold red lipstick and kept her hair tied in a ponytail.
On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak.
Karisma Kapoor also acknowledged her female fan, who wanted to click a selfie at the airport.
