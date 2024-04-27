Kusha Kapila Turns Up Heat As She Flaunts Her Curves In Sizzling Pink Bikini

By: Shefali Fernandes | April 27, 2024
Actor-influencer Kusha Kapila's transformation has been impressive and is currently the talk of the town.
On Saturday, April 27, Kusha took to her Instagram handle and dropped stunning pictures of herself in a bikini.
Flaunting her curves, Kusha Kapila can be seen flaunting her beach body in a pink swimsuit, which is priced at 9,000 and is from the brand Kai Resortwear.
Here, Kusha Kapila is seen wearing a printed floral monikini with matching cape jacket.
Kusha also shared a sneak-peek of her food that she was munching on.
She captioned the photos, "ust a bougainvillea girl in a bougainvillea world🌺👧 all."
Kusha set the Internet on fire with her sizzling picture and we can’t help but take fashion inspiration as we gear up to hit the pool in this summer.
