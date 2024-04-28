'Nautanki Band Karo': Netizen SLAMS Kajol For Being 'Rude' To Autistic Fan-Waiter At Mumbai Restaurant

Kajol's fan recently had something not-so-pleasant to say about her. The fan revealed that the actress was extremely rude to her autistic brother, who was working as a waiter at a high-end restaurant in Juhu, Mumbai.

In a Reddit post shared by BollyBlindsNGossip, a user revealed that her brother is a huge Kajol fan and watches her every movie on repeat. “Yesterday, Kajol came with a couple of friends to the restaurant he worked at, he was overjoyed. He usually gets backend duties because he is good with numbers but they allowed him to handle the bill once the dinner was finished," the user said.

Check it out:

Further, the user added, “All he wanted to say was that Kajol brought him a lot of happiness and that he wished the best for her future. My brother was overwhelmed and started crying, but all she did was say ‘hogaya? Ab nautanki ban karo aur bill loh!’ And she complained to the manager about employing people like him. With the bottom of my heart, fu*k you Kajol. You couldn’t even say thank you. It’s not like he interrupted you while eating.”

Reacting to this, several netizens expressed disappointment and seemed angry with the actress due to her behaviour. A user wrote, "She must be the rudest celebrity in the history of bollywood. Everyone who has met her has only terrible things to say."

While another added, "What's the use of aging like fine wine when you're ugly on the inside."

Take a look at the reactions:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will be seen next in Do Patti with Kriti Sanon and Sarzameen.