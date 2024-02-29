 Do Patti Teaser: Kajol Plays Cop, Kriti Sanon Showcases Her Never-Seen-Before Avatar In Drama Thriller; WATCH
Kajol and Kriti Sanon have reunited for Do Patti after Dilwale.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

On Thursday, the makers of Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer Do Patti unveiled the much-awaited teaser from the film, which is set to take viewers on a thrilling rollercoaster ride.

In the 1 minute, 13-second teaser, Kajol will be playing the role of a police officer for the first time. Kriti, on the other hand, showcases her never-seen-before avatar in Do Patti. Shaheer Sheikh is seen as Sanon's on-screen lover.

Check out Do Patti teaser:

article-image

It is set to transport audiences to the mesmerising and mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for this vivid edge-of-the-seat thriller to unfold. Tanvi Azmi, will also be seen in Do Patti.

This marks Kriti's first thriller film. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

article-image

“Get ready for a cinematic whirlwind!” the team of Do Patti says. “The film brings female power to the fore and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience… with twists and turns that will surprise and thrill you. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of North India's hills, Do Patti invites viewers into a unique world of intrigue and thrill, as conflicting moralities of riveting characters play games with each other. We're ecstatic to present this compelling tale to audiences worldwide, exclusively on Netflix.”

Meanwhile, Do Patti marks Kriti's reunion with Kajol after the 2015 film Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead.

