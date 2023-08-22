Kriti Sanon Calls Her Role In Do Patti 'Most Challenging': 'Wearing 2 Caps This Time' | Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon recently announced the first project under the banner of her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films. It is slated to be a mystery-thriller film titled Do Patti and will also star Kajol in the lead. The upcoming movie is set in the hills of North India and will be written by Kanika Dhillon.

Just a while back, the Heropanti actress shared unseen pictures on her social media handle and revealed that the role in Do Patti is her 'most challenging' one so far.

In her caption, she wrote, "Day1 of shoot for me on #DoPatti. Wearing 2 caps this time..Actor-Producer. Lots of Blue Butterflies dancing in my stomach as i start this very special journey. Probably my MOST challenging role so far.. a story that touched me so deeply that it had to be the first for @bluebutterflyfilms! #DoPatti. Lets make a film we are proud of! Lets create magic!! @beatnikbob5 @kanika.d. @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial @kathhapictures @netflix_in @kajol."

Kriti launched her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films, in July. This also marks her reunion with Kajol after the 2015 film Dilwale, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead. Do Patti is slated to release on Netflix.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. She will star next in Rhea Kapoor's directorial The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has an untitled project with Shahid Kapoor and Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, which is scheduled to release on October 20.