Kriti Sanon FINALLY Breaks Silence On Fans Linking Blue Butterfly To Sushant Singh Rajput

In a recent YouTube video, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon addressed the speculation surrounding the connection between her newly launched production house, Blue Butterfly, and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The rumours began circulating after netizens noticed that Sushant had frequently used blue butterflies in the captions of his Instagram posts. Now, Kriti has come forward to shed light on the matter and share the real inspiration behind the name.

HERE'S WHAT SHE SAID

Kriti, who gained fame with her debut movie 'Heropanti' in 2014, expressed her love for butterflies and the color blue in the video. She revealed that the significance of blue butterflies in her life goes beyond mere aesthetics.

According to her, blue symbolizes dreams, wings, flight, freedom, liberal values, positivity, and happiness. She sees the journey of a butterfly, from a caterpillar to a cocoon and finally transforming into a beautiful creature, as a metaphor for personal growth and transformation.

"It is a slow steady process of becoming the most beautiful version of yourself, just like a butterfly. My life and journey have been like that—learning everything on the job, slowly evolving into the person I am today. We all have struggles, but through them, we move, grow, and change. Eventually, we find the best and most beautiful version of ourselves, and then we fly. That's why it is Blue Butterfly," Kriti explained.

BLUE BUTTERFLY REFLECTS HER OWN JOURNEY

Kriti and Sushant had previously worked together in the movie 'Raabta', and the actress often remembers him fondly after his untimely demise in 2020. However, the name Blue Butterfly holds a deeper personal meaning for Kriti and reflects her own journey of self-discovery and growth.

While fans had speculated that the choice of the name Blue Butterfly was connected to Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti made it clear that the association was purely coincidental.

With her production house, Kriti Sanon aims to bring fresh and captivating stories to the audience. Her debut project under the banner, titled "Do Patti," is already generating excitement among fans and industry insiders.

