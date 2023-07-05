Do Patti: Kriti Sanon Reunites With Kajol After 8 Years For First Project As Producer

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who has been a part of the film industry for 9 years now, recently announced that she is all set to take the next leap and mark her debut as a producer. And on Wednesday, the actress revealed that her first project as a producer would be with none other than the gorgeous Kajol, with whom Kriti will reunite after 8 long years.

Titled 'Do Patti', the project will head straight to OTT and Kriti is set to co-produce it with Kanika Dhillon.

'Do Patti' marks Kriti and Kajol's film together after 8 years, their last venture together being the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Dilwale'.

Kriti Sanon announces maiden production venture

On Wednesday morning, Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Kajol and Kanika, and announced that the film titled 'Do Patti' is slated to release on the OTT giant, Netflix.

"Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women!" she wrote.

"This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films," she added.

The film also marks Kanika's debut as a film producer, who has been credited as the screenwriter of films like 'Kedarnath', 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Rashmi Rocket', among others.

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders."

Kriti added, “Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!”

Kriti Sanon's latest projects

On Tuesday evening, Kriti shared that she felt it was time for her to "shift the gear", and thus, she decided to launch her own production house, Blue Butterfly Films.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kriti was recently seen in Om Raut's magnum opus 'Adipurush', which resulted into a range of controversies.

She will be next seen in 'Ganapath - Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff, 'The Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.

Besides, she also has a film with Anurag Kashyap in her kitty, however, not much has been revealed about it yet.