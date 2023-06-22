10 Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Producers: From Kangana Ranaut To Alia Bhatt

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023
Several Bollywood actresses have turned producers after a super successful acting career. Here are 10 of them:
Kangana Ranaut - Under her studio- Manikarnika Films Production, 'Tiku Weds Sheru' will be her first project as a producer
Alia Bhatt - Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd is the production house of Alia. The 2022 movie Darlings was her maiden work as a producer
Tisca Chopra - She is an unconventional actress who decided to take up the role of a producer with the film 'Chutney'
Chitrangda Singh - She was the producer of Soorma in which Diljit Dosanjh played the lead role
Twinkle Khanna - Her production house has the quirkiest name - Mrs Funnybones Movies. Padman, which starred Akshay Kumar, was a big hit delivered by her production
Madhuri Dixit Nene - When she made a comeback in films in 2011, Madhuri launched her production house RnM Moving Pictures with her husband. They produced Marathi film 'Bucket List'
Dia Mirza - Her banner is called Born Free Entertainment. Their first production was in 2011 - Love Breakups Zindagi, followed by the Vidya Balan-starrer Bobby Jasoos in 2014
Anushka Sharma - The actress teamed up with her brother Karnesh, and together they launched Clean Slate Filmz. It was established in 2014 and has come up with films such as Pari, NH10, Phillauri
Priyanka Chopra - Her production house Purple Pebble Pictures was set up in 2015. She invested in movies from multiple languages like Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, etc. Ventilator is one Marathi movie they produced which won 3 national awards
Deepika Padukone - Chhapaak which was a critically acclaimed film and it was Deepika's first project as a producer
Thanks For Reading!