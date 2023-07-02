The Crew Release Date: THIS Is When Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu's Film Will Hit Theatres

'The Crew', starring three of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, has been a topic of interest ever since it was announced by the makers. The film can be one of the biggest casting coups of the recent times, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the trio on screen.

And as a gift for the fans, the makers on Sunday finally announced the release date of the film, and it is sooner than you think!

What is even more special is that 'The Crew' is being produced by the czarina Ektaa Kapoor and 'Veere Di Wedding' fame, Rhea Kapoor.

The Crew release date out

On Sunday, the makers announced that 'The Crew' is all set to hit the silver screens on March 22, 2024.

The film is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa and Rhea, and while the audience has already witnessed their magic in 'Veere Di Wedding', 'The Crew' promises to be bigger and better as it will be the second time that the two producers will collaborate for a film.

'The Crew' has been shot extensively in Mumbai and across Abu Dhabi, and the actresses were recently spotted shooting for the film near Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai.

About The Crew

Besides Bebo, Kriti and Tabu, 'The Crew' also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.

The film is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and it is reportedly set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. Their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they caught in a web of lies, and what unfolds is touted to be a total laugh riot.

The film has been written by Nidhi Mehra.