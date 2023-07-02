 The Crew Release Date: THIS Is When Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu's Film Will Hit Theatres
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Crew Release Date: THIS Is When Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu's Film Will Hit Theatres

The Crew Release Date: THIS Is When Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu's Film Will Hit Theatres

'The Crew' is being produced by the czarina Ektaa Kapoor and 'Veere Di Wedding' fame, Rhea Kapoor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
article-image

'The Crew', starring three of the most popular actresses of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu, has been a topic of interest ever since it was announced by the makers. The film can be one of the biggest casting coups of the recent times, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the trio on screen.

And as a gift for the fans, the makers on Sunday finally announced the release date of the film, and it is sooner than you think!

What is even more special is that 'The Crew' is being produced by the czarina Ektaa Kapoor and 'Veere Di Wedding' fame, Rhea Kapoor.

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Black Coffee And Biscotti While Filming For The Crew
article-image

The Crew release date out

On Sunday, the makers announced that 'The Crew' is all set to hit the silver screens on March 22, 2024.

The film is one of the most ambitious projects of Ektaa and Rhea, and while the audience has already witnessed their magic in 'Veere Di Wedding', 'The Crew' promises to be bigger and better as it will be the second time that the two producers will collaborate for a film.

'The Crew' has been shot extensively in Mumbai and across Abu Dhabi, and the actresses were recently spotted shooting for the film near Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Focuses On 'Cheers & Claps' Amid Raging Adipurush Controversy
article-image

About The Crew

Besides Bebo, Kriti and Tabu, 'The Crew' also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles.

The film is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and it is reportedly set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. Their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they caught in a web of lies, and what unfolds is touted to be a total laugh riot.

The film has been written by Nidhi Mehra.

Read Also
Kareena Kapoor Shares Special Post On Completing 23 Years in Bollywood; Vijay Varma, Zoya Akhtar...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

The Crew Release Date: THIS Is When Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu's Film Will Hit Theatres

The Crew Release Date: THIS Is When Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Tabu's Film Will Hit Theatres

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Pulls Down Pant, Flashes Butt At Bebika Dhurve During Heated Argument

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid Pulls Down Pant, Flashes Butt At Bebika Dhurve During Heated Argument

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 1 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Abdu Enters Inside House, Salman Khan Schools...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 1 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Abdu Enters Inside House, Salman Khan Schools...

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 1 Highlights: Abdu Rozik Enters The House, Salman Khan Schools Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 2 July 1 Highlights: Abdu Rozik Enters The House, Salman Khan Schools Contestants

CBFC Asks Satyaprem Ki Katha Makers To Remove 'Ghapa Ghap' From Film's Dialogue After Allowing It In...

CBFC Asks Satyaprem Ki Katha Makers To Remove 'Ghapa Ghap' From Film's Dialogue After Allowing It In...