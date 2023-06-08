Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Black Coffee And Biscotti While Filming For The Crew

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie The Crew.
Photo via Instagram
Kareena took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her preparation for the film on Thursday.
Photo via Instagram
Seated at her vanity, the superstar can be seen prepping for the shoot as her glam team does her hair and makeup.
Photo via Instagram
She captioned the post as, "DAY-37 THE CREW" and uploaded a series of pictures relishing some black coffee and biscotti.
Photo via Instagram
The Crew also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.
Photo via Instagram
Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.
Photo via Instagram
Apart from The Crew, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, and Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.
Photo via Instagram
Thanks For Reading!