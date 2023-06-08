Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Black Coffee And Biscotti While Filming For The Crew

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie The Crew.

Kareena took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her preparation for the film on Thursday.

Seated at her vanity, the superstar can be seen prepping for the shoot as her glam team does her hair and makeup.

She captioned the post as, "DAY-37 THE CREW" and uploaded a series of pictures relishing some black coffee and biscotti.

The Crew also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from The Crew, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, and Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

