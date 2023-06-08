Ektaa Kapoor Cuts Her Birthday Cake Outside Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 08, 2023
Ektaa Kapoor has successfully juggled several roles as a director, film producer, and businesswoman.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She is known for completely altering India's television industry and establishing a new genre of television content.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ektaa is the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra. She has a remarkable body of work to her credit in a career spanning well over two decades.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ektaa marked her 48th birthday on June 7. To celebrate her special day, the television czarina visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
As Ektaa left the temple after seeking blessings, she cut her birthday cake in the presence of the paparazzi stationed outside.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ektaa's next is the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Apart from that, she is also collaborating with producer Rhea Kapoor for an upcoming untitled project.
Photo by Varinder Chawla
