Celebs Who Ditched Red Choora: From Sonnalli Seygall to Kiara Advani

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Sonnalli Seygall and her long-time boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani got married in a gurdwara in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7.
Sonnalli looked stunning, dressed in pink. But she wasn't wearing the traditional red choora. Here are some other celebrities who had, like Sonnalli, ditched the traditional bangles for their wedding.
Alia Bhatt had married Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The very popular actress had chosen not to wear traditional red choora.
Kiara Advani tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra this February in an intimate ceremony at Jaisalmer. She also had worn pink bangles.
Anushka Ranjan married Aditya Seal in 2021 after 4 years of dating. Even the Fittrat star had ditched the red choora.
Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati married in August 2020 during lockdown. Miheeka also didn't wear red chooras.
Alanna Panday married Ivor McCray in March this year. Alanna, who is a model and social media influencer, wore a stunning white lehenga without any red bangles. Instead, she opted for floral wristlets
Designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal got married last year. Their all-white-themed marriage did not fit the red choora.
Looks like ditching the red choora is the new trend.
Thanks For Reading!