Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About 'Marrying' A Cricketer Amid Dating Rumours With Shubman Gill

Sara Ali Khan | Instagram

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal, has opened about the possibility of marrying a cricketer. For those unversed, Sara was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

During an interview with India Today, the 27-year-old actress was asked if she would be open to following her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore’s footsteps and marrying a cricketer. Sharmila Tagore has tied the knot with late Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About 'Marrying' A Cricketer

Responding to the question, Sara said that the profession doesn’t matter to her. She added that her better half should be someone she matches on a mental and intellectual level.

"I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away. But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more (than the profession)," Sara said.

When asked if she sees herself dating someone from the current Indian team squad, Sara confessed that she has not yet met the man she plans to settle down with.

Sara And Shubman's Dating Rumours

While both Sara and Shubman have remained tightlipped about the rumours, they were papped on dinner dates, as well as entering and exiting the same restaurants multiple times, piquing the interest of their fans.

During some Indian Premiere League and international matches, the audience in the stadium were even seen cheering Shubman with Sara's name and teasing him, which had left the cricketer blushing.

But seems like the fairytale romance has ended even before the two made it official, as several recent reports suggest that Sara and Shubman have unfollowed each other on social media.

Sara Ali Khan's Upcoming Projects

Sara and Vicky's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has emerged to be a hit at the box office. The film released in theatres on June 2 and it has earned a total of over Rs 30 crore.

She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Ae Watan Mere Watan which will release on an OTT platform. Sara will also star in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.