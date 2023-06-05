Ibrahim Ali Khan gets ANNOYED as he gets mobbed by paps, Sara Ali Khan's reaction goes viral (WATCH)

Actress Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her latest release, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which has been receiving decent reviews from the audience. Taking a break from her hectic promotional schedule, Sara took out her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan for a movie date on Sunday, but the experience was not all flowery.

A couple of videos have gone viral on the internet in which Sara and Ibrahim can be seen mobbed by their fans and the paparazzi outside the theatre, visibly irritating them.

Not just that, but Sara was also seen worried for her brother and her reaction to Ibrahim being mobbed has gone viral on the internet.

Sara, Ibrahim get mobbed during movie outing

In a video which is doing the rounds on the internet, the paparazzi can be seen chasing Ibrahim and not letting him make his way to the car.

A visibly annoyed Ibrahim can be heard asking the paps to not click him and instead click Sara's photos. "Heroine waha khadi hai," he was heard telling the paps.

Amidst the chaos, Sara was seen looking for Ibrahim in the middle of the commotion with a worried expression on her face. She called out his name multiple times and signalled him to quickly get inside the car.

As the paps remarked that Sara was being a protective sister, the actress quipped, "Mera chhota bhai hai".

Sara Ali Khan's latest release

Meanwhile, Sara's latest release 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has amassed over Rs 22 crore in its first weekend.

The film, which has been directed by Laxman Utekar, sees her sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

Sara will be next seen playing a spy in her upcoming film, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', the shoot of which she wrapped up recently.

She also has Anurag Kashyap's 'Metro...Inn Dino' with Aditya Roy Kapur in her kitty.