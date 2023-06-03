Sara Ali Khan & Sharmila Tagore’s moment just became CUTER as they recreate ‘Chanda Hai Tu Mera Sooraj Hai Tu’ (WATCH)

Sara Ali Khan and her dadi, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, have once again melted hearts with their adorable chemistry. The Bollywood starlet, known for entertaining her fans both on the big screen and through social media, recently shared a delightful video on her Instagram.

In this video, Sara shared a cute moment with her dadi, in which she recreated the iconic song 'Chanda Hai Tu Mera Sooraj Hai Tu'.

Sara Ali Khan treats fans with a cute video

This recreation had a unique twist that left fans pleasantly surprised. Sara and Sharmila looked absolutely adorable and cute together as they sang and danced to the beloved tune.

The video gave off the vibe of a project they were working on, adding to the excitement among their followers. Sara simply captioned the post as "Special day," leaving fans curious about the context behind this charming collaboration.

Sara on whether she would play Sharmila Tagore on screen

During a recent appearance on Roposo Live, Sara was asked if she would consider playing the role of her beloved grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, in a biopic. She expressed her admiration for her graceful dadi, stating that she didn't know if she possessed the same level of grace.

Sara revealed that she shared frequent conversations with her dadi, fondly referred to as badi amma, but they rarely discussed her illustrious career. Instead, their talks revolved around various other topics, including current events and their shared interests.

Sara praised her grandmother's knowledge and worldviews, emphasizing that their conversations were much more than just discussions about the craft of acting.

In addition to this heartwarming collaboration, Sara recently treated her fans to a series of photos showcasing her in a stunning white traditional ensemble. Her infectious smile and captivating presence in these pictures are sure to win the hearts of her admirers.

Sara and Sharmila's work front

Turning our attention to their individual work fronts, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Laxman Utekar's film, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', where she shared the screen with the talented Vicky Kaushal for the first time. Released on June 2, the film has created quite a buzz among movie enthusiasts.

Sara has also bagged the lead role in Usha Mehta's biopic titled 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', further expanding her diverse repertoire. On the other hand, Sharmila Tagore was recently seen in the film 'Gulmohar', showcasing her timeless talent and captivating presence on screen.

