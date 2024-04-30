'Rinku Was More Deserving': Netizens React After Ritiesh Deshmukh Says 'KL Rahul Should Have Been In T20 World Cup Squad'

Netizens React After Ritiesh Deshmukh Says 'KL Rahul Should Have Been In T20 World Cup Squad' | Twitter

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Tuesday came out in support of Team India cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul after the cricketer's name was dropped from the Indian Cricket Team squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Riteish Deshmukh took to his official X account and said, "KL Rahul should have been there in the #T20WorldCup squad." BCCI announced the T20 World Cup and KL Rahul's name was not there in the 15-member squad. It was surprising as the LSG captain lost his place to Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant. However, social media users do not agree with Riteish and claim that BCCI's decision of adding him to the side is correct.

Netizens React

One of the users said, "Big NO! Rinku should’ve been there!" Another user said, "Not at all Rishabh Pant & Sanju Samson Deserve The Most." One of the users also raised questions over KL Rahul's relationship with Sunil Shetty. He said, "Sunil Shetty contacted Ritesh."

Rishabh Pant Makes Comeback

Rishabh Pant made his comeback after recovering from a massive accident during the current edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) as the captain of Delhi Capitals. The wicket-keeper batsman has scored 398 runs in 11 matches for Delhi Capitals at a strike rate of 158.57; he has also scored 3 fifties. Rishabh Pant will not have a chance to play any international game as the T20 World Cup will commence immediately after the IPL ends. However, he looks in good touch even after a gap of 14 months from the game.

Sanju Samson Gets Another Chance

Sanju Samson also looks in good form as the captain of Rajasthan Royals, and the team is doing well in this edition of IPL. Sanju Samson is also scoring runs for his side. He has scored 385 runs at an average of 77.00 with a staggering strike rate of 161.08. He is in fourth place currently in the highest run-getters till now in the current edition of IPL.

Shubman, Rinku In Reserves

Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh have been kept in the reserves. Rinku Singh has impressed the selectors with his explosive batting and his ability to hit long sixes with ease.

India Squad For The T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.