 'Itna Loud Hai Kya?': Hardik Pandya Asks KL Rahul Over Crowd's Noise At Toss Of MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Match (VIDEO)
Hardik Pandya received a loud and rousing reception from the Lucknow crowd while speaking at the toss.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya at the toss | Credits: Indian Premier League Twitter

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya seems to be impressed by the crowd's loud noise during the toss ahead of their IPL 2024 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30.

LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first against Hardik Pandya-led MI. The crowd at the stadium gave a rousing reception to both captains when there were at the toss. Before coin being tossed, MI skipper Hardik caught on mic asking KL Rahul about the loud noise at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

"Itna loud hai kya?" Hardik Pandya asked KL Rahul at the toss.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya received a loud and rousing reception from the Lucknow crowd while speaking at the toss. The Lucknow crowd was different from crowds in other stadiums, where Hardik Pandya was subjected to jeers, boos and derogatory remarks.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya has been included in the India squad as a vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2024. Earlier, it was reported that Pandya's inclusion in the squad would be doubtful for not bowling regularly in the ongoing IPL.

While, KL Rahul couldn't find his place in the 15-member squad for the showpiece despite performing consistently for Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

