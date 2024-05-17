Video: Glenn Maxwell Chants 'RCB, RCB' With Fans While Playing Cricket Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs CSK In Bengaluru

Glenn Maxwell | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was spotted chanting the team's name with the fans while playing cricket with them ahead of the IPL 2024 clash against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

RCB will be locking horns against CSK in a crucial clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as Faf du Plessis will have to win in order to officially qualify for the playoffs of the ongoing IPL season. RCB had a big turnaround in the second half of the season by winning five matches on the trot after breaking the shackles of six-match winless streak.

Ahead of the crucial clash against CSK, RCB all-rounder Maxwell engaged in cricketing fun with the fans in Bengaluru and chanted the team's name with them. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Glenn Maxwell chanting 'RCB, RCB' with fans. 😂🔥pic.twitter.com/794C9eJm18 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2024

Glenn Maxwell has been enduring a terrible run of form in the ongoing IPL season as he has managed to score 36 runs at an average of 5.14 in 8 matches so far. Maxwell was sidelined for few games because of his form and returned to action in the clash against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 28.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the sixth spot with six wins in their 13 outings and has a NRR of +0.387. RCB need not only have to win the match against CSK but also need to go past the NRR of Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

For that, RCB need to by 18 runs or chase down the target in 18.1 overs to go past CSK's net run rate. If they failed to achieve either of these two scenarios, then Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be out of the playoffs race.

Faf du Plessis' side failed to qualify for the playoff in the last season of the IPL as they finished sixth in the league stage with seven wins in their 14 outings.