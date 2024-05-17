MI vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match 67: Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians Win The Toss & Opt To Bowl First At Wankhede Stadium; Arjun Tendulkar Included In Playing XI

LSG skipper KL Rahul and MI captain Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the 67th match of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 17.

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants made changes to their playing XI. MI brought in Arjun Tendulkar and Dewald Brevis as they rested Jasprit Bumrah, Dewald Brevis and Tilak Verma for the match while LSG replaced Quinton de Kock and Yudhvir Singh Charak with Devdutt Padikkal and Matt Henry. respectively.

Playing XI

MI: Ishan Kishan (W), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara

LSG: KL Rahul (WK/C), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has been a paradise for batters as it is flat track and the team winning the toss will look to bat first. The surface is likely to assist the pacers at the start of the game and captains will look to bring in spinners in the middle overs. The average first-innings score at Wankhede Stadium is 170.

Wankhede Stadium has 64 to 69 metres square boundaries and straighter boundaries are of 68-72 metres.

Preview:

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns against each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season. In their last encounter, LSG defeated MI by four wickets after chasing down a 145-run target in 19.2 overs.

MI and LSG are playing their final league stage match and both sides will look to end their campaign on a positive note. MI were the first to get knocked out of the tournament, while LSG are virtually out of the playoffs and fate won’t change even if they win this match.

Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable campaign in the IPL 2024 as they managed to win only four games in their 13 outings and accumulated 8 games. A change in captaincy at MI didn’t change the team’s fortunes as they have to wait for another season to clinch their first title since 2020.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have had an inconsistent run in the second half of the ongoing IPL season. KL Rahul-led side is currently enduring a three-match losing streak and will look to end their winless run to pull the curtains on their campaign on a positive note. LSG are currently at the seventh spot with six wins in their 13 outings and accumulated 12 points.