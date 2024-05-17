Video: GT Skipper Shubman Gill Meets SRH Star Batter Abhishek Sharma's Family After IPL 2024 Clash Gets Called Off Due To Persistent Rain

GT skipper Shubman Gill with SRH's Abhishek Sharma's family | Credits: SRH Twitter

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill met the mother and sister of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batter Abhishek Sharma after the IPL 2024 clash between both sides washed out due to rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 17.

The clash between SRH and GT was called off without a toss as the ground was covered, leading to declaration of no-result due to persistent rain. Both sides received one point each and Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad officially qualified for the playoffs with 15 points in 13 matches.

SRH moved to third spot on the points table and will consolidate top four finish at the end of the league stage of the tournament.

After the match got washed out, Shubman Gill took the opportunity to meet his Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma's family. In a video that went viral on social media, Gill was seen seeking the blessings of Abhishek's mother by touching her feet and shaking hands with his sister during the interaction with them. Gujarat Titans captain also took selfie with Abhishek's family.

Gujarat Titans have been officially knocked out of the tournament after their last home game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to persistent rain in Ahmedabad. For the first time, GT failed to qualify for the playoffs stage after reaching the final twice in IPL 2022 and 2023.