Rain Washes Out SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs; Here's How

Sunrisers Hyderabad | Credits: Twitter

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) officially qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs after their clash against Gujarat Titans was washed out due to torrential rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16.

SRH joined Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. With the IPL 2024 clash between SRH and GT being washed out, both sides received a point each and Pat Cummins-led has consolidated top four finish on the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has earned 15 points from 13 matches and moved them to third spot on the table points. Their victory in the final league stage match against Punjab Kings will accumulate them to a total of 17 points, potentially securing them either a third or fourth-place finish.

However, SRH's final position on the points table depends on the outcome of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, taking place on Sunday, May 13.

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the playoffs for the first time since IPL 2021. The last time they made it to the knockout stage of the tournament was in 2020, where they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator before losing to eventual runner-ups Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are statistically out of the race for playoffs qualification. Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are only teams to have officially knocked out of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will vie for fourth-place finish

The clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will be like quarterfinals as either of them loses will get knocked out of the tournament.

The fourth spot is in still as RCB and CSK will be aiming for the fourth-place finish on the points table and qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings are currently at the third spot with six wins in their 12 matches and accumulated 12 points. While, RCB currently on the sixth spot with six wins in their 13 matches and accumulated 12 points. Faf du Plessis has been brilliant in the second half of the season with five wins on the trot after breaking the shackles of six-match winless streak.