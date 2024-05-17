RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport In Bengaluru; Here's What Happens If Match Gets Washed Out

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad | Credits: Twitter

The Bengaluru weather is likely to disappoint the fans as the rain threat looms over the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

The upcoming clash is crucial for RCB and CSK as they have to win in order to finish in top 4 and qualify for the playoffs. Their qualification for the knockout stage currently hangs in balance as the outcome of the match will determine their playoff fate.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department predicted that heavy showers are likely in some of part of Bengaluru on the day of the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. The city has been witnessing drizzle and heavy showers over the last couple of weeks.

It has been reported the Bengaluru has received a yellow alert for the next two days. As per Accuweather, there will be heavy showers and thunderstorms with a temperature of 22 degree celsius in the night in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cannot afford to have the game gets washed out due to rain as their qualification for the knock stage is totally depend on their clash against Chennai Super Kings. RCB have turned the game around by winning five matches on the trot after breaking the shackles of six-match losing streak.

RCB are currently on the sixth spot on the table with six wins in their 13 points and has NRR of +0.387, while CSK is at the fourth spot with seven wins in their 13 outings and has NRR of +0.528.

RCB and CSK qualification scenario

Royal Challengers Bengaluru not only have to win the match against Chennai Super Kings but need to have better NRR than Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side.

RCB need to win by 18 runs or chase down the target in 18.1 overs to go past CSK's net run rate. If they failed to achieve either of these two scenarios or match gets washed out, then Faf du Plessis will be officially eliminated from the playoffs.

For Chennai Super Kings, win or washout will be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. If CSK win, then they will get two points and accumulate them to a total of 16 points, and if the match gets called off due to rain, then Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will receive a point and earn them a total of 15 points in the league stage.