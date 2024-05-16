Video: Ex-CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Welcomed With Chai In RCB's Dressing Room During Practice Sessions Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash

MS Dhoni served with chai while visiting RCB's dressing room | Credits: RCB Instagram

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni served with a hot cup of chai when he casually visited Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dressing room during their practice sessions ahead of the IPL 2024 clash in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with each other for the second time in the ongoing IPL season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18. The upcoming clash is crucial for both teams as they have to fight for a win in order to secure their berth for the playoffs.

Ahead of the crucial match, Ex-CSK skipper decided to visit RCB's dressing room and he was welcomed with a cup of chai. One of the staff members of the RCB served the tea for MS Dhoni The video of the same was shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on its Instagram handle with a caption, "Welcome To Bengaluru, Mahi."