RCB Qualification Scenario For IPL 2024 Playoffs Explained: Win Big vs CSK Or Go Home

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have staged an impressive comeback after winning only 1 out of their first 7 matches in IPL 2024. But having won 5 on the bounce, they have stormed into contention to qualify for the playoffs out of nowhere. With both defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers having 1 game each, the showdown between them likely emerges as a virtual quarter-final.

If Faf Du Plessis and co. want to sneak into the playoffs, they must beat the Super Kings either by 28 runs and more or chase any given target in less than 17 overs to end up with a superior net run-rate. The Royal Challengers have already been beaten by the Super Kings when the two sides locked horns in the tournament opener at the Chepauk.

Effort 💯 Vibes 💯 Love for this team ♾️



Banter, Validation and Enjoying each other's success. Here's more from the dressing room after last night's win.

However, Du Plessis' men are in a rich vein of form currently; hence, the Yellow Army will have their task cut out. A win for Chennai will directly carry them to the playoffs, ending RCB's campaign effectively. The 4th team in the playoffs is likely to be the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders became the first team to qualify for the playoffs:

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders became the first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs. The two-time champions are also sitting pretty at the top of the table with a staggering 9 wins in 12 matches. Their qualification got confirmed after beating the Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan Royals also have one foot in the playoffs with 8 wins, but have not sealed a spot yet due to losing 3 matches consecutively. The Royals will next face the Punjab Kings in Guwahati, with the latter already eliminated from the race.