 Video: GT Captain Shubman Gill Seeks Blessings At Bhoyani Jain Temple In Ahmedabad Ahead Of KKR Clash In IPL 2024
Visuals of the 24-year-old wearing just a white dhoti wrapped around his body during the visit is going viral on social media.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill on Monday visited the Shri Mallinath Jain Temple in Ahmedabad where he performed a Pooja in traditional attire.

About Lord Mallinath and Jain Tirth Temple

The temple is dedicated to Lord Mallinath, 19th Jain Tirthankara. In 1930, the idol of lord Mallinatha was found while digging a well.

In 1943, this temple was constructed and the idol was installed. The temple is decorated with the architectural designs. The idol of the temple is in Padmasana posture. Every year the temple organises a festival on the Purnima of Shravana.

article-image

GT's qualification scenario

Gill sought blessings at the ancient temple ahead of his team's crucial match against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad on May 13.

Gujarat Titans need to win both their remaining games against KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad to remain in contention for the playoffs. The 2022 champions are locked in a 6-way battle for the last two spots in the knockouts.

KKR have already qualified as the first team with Rajasthan Royals a close second.

Chennai Super Kings, SRH, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and GT are the remaining teams which are fighting for the playoffs spots.

