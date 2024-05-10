IPL 2024: GT Skipper Shubman Gill Brings Up 4th Century As GT Eye Solid Total vs CSK

Shubman Gill | Credits: Twitter

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill got into his groove at the right time as he notched up his fourth IPL century in the ongoing clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Gill completed his century when hit a four off CSK pacer Simarjeet Singh in the 17th over of the Gujarat Titans batting. The Ahmedabad crowd and GT's dugout stood up to applaud Shubman Gill's phenomenal batting in a crucial match for the hosts.

It was much needed performance by Shubman Gill as Gujarat Titans are playing a crucial match against Chennai Super Kings in order to stay in contention for the playoffs.

After putting to bat first by CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, the opening pair Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan unleashed their carnage as they took on the visitors' bowlers to the cleaners. The duo were dealing with boundaries, especially sixes in order to boost Gujarat Titans' net run rate (NRR) to stand a chance for playoff qualification.

Gill and Sudharsan formed a brilliant 210-run partnership for the opening wicket until the latter was dismissed by Tushar Deshpande. Sai Sudharsan notched up his maiden century in 50 balls and played a brilliant knock of 103 off 50 balls.

Shubman Gill's captain innings came after playing a knock of 104 off 54 balls. He was dismissed by Tushar Despande at 213/2 in the 18th over.

Eventually, Gujarat Titans posted a solid total of 231/3 in 20 overs in the first innings and set 232-run target for Chennai Super Kings to chase in the crucial match.

For Chennai Super Kings, Tushar Despande led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 2/33 with an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs. Simarjeet Singh was thrashed the most as he conceded 60 wickets without taking a wicket in his quota of four overs.