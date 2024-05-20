IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Follows MS Dhoni To Dressing Room After Ex-CSK Skipper Left The Ground Without Shaking Hands With RCB Players; Video

Virat Kohli went to dressing room to meet MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli followed former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni to the dressing room after the latter skipped handshakes with the RCB players after the IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the playoffs after achieving the qualification criteria of winning 18 runs or more against IPL 2023 champions Chennai Super Kings, who got knocked out of the tournament after the heartbreaking defeat.

RCB players were celebrating passionately as their sensational comeback in the second half of the season culminated in the qualification for the knockout stage. While Faf du Plessis and his team were celebrating, CSK players were waiting for the RCB players to shake hands with them.

However, MS Dhoni left the ground and shook hands with the RCB coaching and support staff while walking back to the dressing room. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Dhoni was the first man standing for a hand-shake but RCB players made them wait for so long and then Thala literally did, "fk it, i am leaving, you enjoy your playoffs qualification" pic.twitter.com/5Berft5JzJ — Div🦁 (@div_yumm) May 19, 2024

After Dhoni went to the dressing, his former Indian teammate Virat Kohli followed him. In a viral video, Kohli was seen walking to the dressing room to meet former Chennai Super Kings captain. It has been reported that Dhoni wished a good luck to Virat Kohli on RCB making it to the playoffs.

"You need to do the Final and need to win it as well. Good luck for it". Dhoni told to Kohli after two met in the CSK dressing room.

The Fact That Virat Kohli Chased Ms Dhoni To The Dressing Room After The Match When He Left Without Shaking Hands! ❤🤝 pic.twitter.com/twjOTU0ede — Deep Official (@CrazyForKohli) May 20, 2024

Apart from Virat Kohli, former RCB batter Chris Gayle too made his visit to the CSK dressing room and met MS Dhoni as well as his ex-West Indies teammate Dwayne Bravo. Gayle shared the pictures with them on his Instagram handle with a caption, "Was great to catch up with the 2 Champions @mahi7781 & @djbravo47 absolutely love and respect. #Kings"