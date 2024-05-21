Video: AB de Villiers Points To 'Elections Day', Spotted In Mumbai Ahead Of RCB's IPL 2024 Eliminator Clash

AB de Villiers. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star AB de Villiers was spotted in Mumbai on Monday as the IPL 2024 playoffs hover. The former South African captain was spotted in Mumbai, pointing out to the elections day in the financial capital of the country as a video of the same went viral on social media.

May 20th, Monday was indeed an eventful day for Mumbai as the citizens participated in the voting process in the Lok Sabha elections. However, the buzz is equally there for IPL 2024 playoffs, especially after the Royal Challengers miraculously made it to the top 4 after beating the Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. De Villiers was as ecstatic as he expressed his wish on X for RCB to get their hands on the coveted trophy finally.

AB De Villiers is in India...!!! 🇮🇳



- Hopefully we get to see AB in the stadium during RCB's match. 🥹❤️

Rajasthan Royals have once beaten the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024:

With Faf du Plessis and his men set to face the Rajasthan Royals, they will be wary of them, having lost to the franchise earlier in the tournament. The two sides locked horns in Jaipur when Virat Kohli smashed his 8th IPL hundred. Nevertheless, Jos Buttler's century trumped Kohli's three-figure score as the Royals chased down 184 with 6 wickets to spare.

However, the Royals' recent form has been a worry as they have lost four consecutively and will miss Jos Buttler, who has returned to England for international duty.